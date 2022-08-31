HSBC Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target to $46.90

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $52.20 to $46.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.98.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.21 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts predict that H World Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.