Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 12100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 158.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

