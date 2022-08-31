Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.99

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 451742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.80.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.98.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.