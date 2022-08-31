Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

