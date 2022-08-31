Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

