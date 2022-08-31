American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.