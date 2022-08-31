Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE APO opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.