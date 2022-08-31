Barclays Initiates Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,575,943.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $24,923,800. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.