I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $33.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. I-Mab has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $80.88.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $28,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 125.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 265.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 75.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

