Barclays Downgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

HOOD opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,212 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

