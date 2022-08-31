Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

