Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 39,489 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 469.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

