Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 2,011 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEP opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.