Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

