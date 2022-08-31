iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

