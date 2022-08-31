Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,735.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,735.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -28.06%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

