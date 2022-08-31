Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 114,964 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,367.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

