Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 967,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

