Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

