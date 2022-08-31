Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 7,025 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

LNG stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

