Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

