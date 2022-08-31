AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

