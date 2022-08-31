Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,721 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.