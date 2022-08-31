Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

