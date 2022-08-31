Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,516 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

