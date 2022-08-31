US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

