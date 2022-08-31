Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

