Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.40. 144,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,873,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

