P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 5.5%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

