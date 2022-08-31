Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,153,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.