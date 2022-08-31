HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at HP

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 58.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 21.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 23.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 17.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 56.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

