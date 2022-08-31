Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Photronics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Photronics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

