Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Photronics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Stories
