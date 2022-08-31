PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PVH by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

