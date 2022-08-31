Benchmark Trims iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Shares of IQ opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
