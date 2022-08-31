Benchmark Trims iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

