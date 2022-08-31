Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

