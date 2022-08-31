Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

GCO opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $799.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

