HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.