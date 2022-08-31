HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

