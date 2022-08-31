APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. APA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.