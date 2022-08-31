TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.