PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

