Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $36,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of LADR opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.