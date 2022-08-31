Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $37,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

