UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UDR by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UDR by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UDR by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

