Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

