Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Shares of MSI opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

