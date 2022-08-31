Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,419 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.