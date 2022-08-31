Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,026 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $39,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI stock opened at $453.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.62. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

