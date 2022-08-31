Citigroup Inc. Sells 158,055 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

