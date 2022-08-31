Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

DLTR opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

